Kenneth James Minich, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth James Minich, 41, of Warren, Ohio died on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born May 14, 1979, in Wooster, OH, a son of the late Gary A. Minich, Sr. and the late Judith A. Power.

Kenneth graduated from Roswell High School in Roswell, New Mexico. He was employed by VXI in sales and marketing. Kenneth enjoyed spending time with his family, camping, and fishing.

He is survived by his brother, Gary A. (Rose) Minich of Vienna, OH; multiple children, most of whom live in Ohio; grandmother, Doris Power of Wooster, OH; and half brothers, Paul James Miller and Richard Minich of Hubbard, OH.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial services will be held in Wooster, Ohio on Sunday August 9, 2020, please contact his brother Gary for particulars.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 3, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

