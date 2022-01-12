WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth Gordon Conley, 75 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky.

He was born June 7, 1946, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late John C. and Mary C. (Gordon) Conley.

Kenneth graduated from Warren G. Harding High School.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

He was was employed as a clerical worker.

Surviving is his brother, John E. Conley of Bazetta, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Joyce Ann Conley.

Per his wishes there will be no services or calling hours.

Cremation services have been entrusted to Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

He will be laid to rest at Western Reserve National Cemetery.