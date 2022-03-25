WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth “Pap” Eugene Carpenter, 75, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born September 21, 1946, in Wheeling, West Virginia, the son of the late Sherman and Elsie (Galloway) Carpenter.

Kenneth was a graduate of Leavittsburg High School.

He was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Vietnam War. Kenneth was a specialist sharpshooter in the 697th Engineer Infantry.

He enjoyed fishing, watching westerns, especially Gunsmoke and was an avid Browns fan. Kenneth loved animals and was nicknamed, “Dr. Dolittle”. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his daughter, Sharon Mitcham of Warren, Ohio; stepdaughters, Teresa Allen and Tabitha Fry, both of Warren; domestic partner, Vonney Fry; 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two sisters; one grandchild and special companion, Eunice Hodgson.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Friends may call from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home and again one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Meadow Brook Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.

Friends and family may send expressions of sympathy by visiting carlwhall.com.

