CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth E. Hopkins, Sr., 94 of Champion, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland following a brief illness.

He was born May 28, 1928, in Geneva, Ohio the son of Russell and Jennie (Whiting) Hopkins.

Ken was a graduate of Ashtabula High School, where he lettered in football and basketball. He was also a 1962 graduate of Youngstown University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration.

A Korean War veteran, Ken served in the United States Air Force as a staff sergeant stationed in Wiesbaden, Germany where he was a senior flight operations specialist.

Ken had a life-long interest in trains which led to this first job as train director with the New York Central Railroad. Later he was employed in the transportation department of Youngstown Sheet and Tube, served as the Shipping General Foreman for RMI in Niles and Traffic Manager of the E. W. Bliss Company in Salem, Ohio. He was employed as Treasurer of the Poland Local Schools for ten years before joining the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in Atlanta, Georgia from which he retired in 1996 to return to the area to be close to family.

Ken was a member of Rising Sun Masonic Lodge of Ashtabula, as well as a life elder of the Champion Christian Church.

He was a life-long fan of Cleveland sports teams. Sadly he never saw his beloved Cleveland Browns win the Super Bowl.

Loving memories of Ken will be cherished by his wife of 67 years, Margaret (Shellito) Hopkins; his two sons, Ken (Robin) Hopkins of Champion and Scott (Barb) Hopkins of Vienna, as well as his grandchildren, Michael and Michelle Hopkins.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, James, Albert and Raymond and his grandson, Andrew.

Funeral services will take place on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Champion Christian Church, officiated by the Rev. Heather Godsey. Friends and family are invited to visit beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Rising Sun Masonic Lodge members will have a brief ceremony prior to the 11:00 a.m. service.

Burial will be at Champion Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Memorial Fund of the Champion Christian Church, 151 Center Street W., Warren, OH 44481.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is handling Ken’s arrangements. Condolences may be left to the family at www.carlwhall.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 9 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.