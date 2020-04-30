Kenneth Dale Rice, Lordstown, Ohio

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth Dale Rice, 62, of Lordstown, Ohio, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at his home.

He was born January 14, 1958 in Pineville, Kentucky, a son of the late William Rice and the late Doris (Delores) Rice.

On June 13, 1976, he married Norvella Dugger.

Kenneth was a graduate of Lordstown High School class of 1976 and was employed as a laborer at Transco in Newton Falls for 37 years.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

Kenneth was a member of Lordstown Christian Church.

He enjoyed collecting Harley Davidson memorabilia .

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Norvella Rice of Lordstown, Ohio; sons, Kevin and Joseph Rice, of Lordstown, Ohio; daughter, Amanda Rice of Lordstown, Ohio and brothers, Carl and Randy Rice.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

In accordance with his wishes, Kenneth will be cremated and there will be no services at this time.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

