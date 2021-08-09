Kenneth Dale Burnfield, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth Dale Burnfield, 87, of Warren, Ohio passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021, at Country Club Rehabilitation Campus at Newton Falls.



He was born November 6, 1933, in Greene County, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Benjamin Franklin and Sarah (Higgenbotham) Burnfield.



Kenneth worked in the maintenance department at Van Huffel Tube for 31 years before they closed and then Vanex Tube for ten years.



Ken was a longtime member and head usher at Champion Church of the Nazarene.

He bowled on several local bowling leagues; bowling multiple perfect games in his life. Ken enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding motorcycles, which he did well into his 80s, as well as donating multiple gallons of blood in his lifetime.



He is survived by his son, Mike (Diane) Burnfield of Farmdale; daughters, Carla (Edward) Berry of Kensington and Elon (Mark) Woodyard of Fowler; daughter, Kelly Bragg of Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina; sons, Edward (Jen) Courim of El Paso, Texas and Robin Courim of Florida; brothers, Edward Burnfield of Florida and James Burnfield of Warren; 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Eileen Hester Faler; his second wife, Oneda Leamer Burnfield; son, Jeffrey Burnfield and sisters, Mary and Edna.



A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home with a gathering of friends one hour prior to the service, 5:00 – 6:00 p.m.



Friends and family may send condolences to his family visiting carlwhall.com.



A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 10 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.