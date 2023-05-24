WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kemal Hadzovic, 71, of Warren, Ohio passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Select Specialty Hospital in Youngstown.

He was born November 16, 1951, in Prijepolje, the former Yugoslavia, a son of the late Rahmo and the late Muratka (Djurdjevic) Hadzovic.

At the age of 15, he moved to Zagreb where he met the love of his life. He emigrated from the former Yugoslavia to the United States of America in 1989. He was a self-employed contractor and truck driver.

Kemal enjoyed wine making, gardening, landscaping, nature including plants, fruits, and trees. He loved history, religion, and the United States of America. Kemal worked exceptionally hard and set that example while raising his children. He was also a chess master, participating in local tournaments. On the weekends, he enjoyed relaxing with his kids and telling stories about the old country.

He is survived by his wife, Jasenka (Grabant) Hadzovic of Warren, Ohio, whom he married February 24, 1979; children, Hana (Salem) Albawarid of Amman, Jordan, Dario Hadzovic of Chicago, Illinois and Daniel Hadzovic of Chicago, Illinois; brother, Asim; grandchildren, Mohamad, Omar, and Adam.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Zumreta, Zineta, Kasim and Senad.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howland Township Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

