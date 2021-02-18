Kelly M. Scott, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kelly M. Scott, 57, of Warren, Ohio passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.



She was born November 1, 1963, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Tom Dillon and Pearlene (Lytle) duMaire.



Kelly was the valedictorian of Mathews High School class of 1981.

She enjoyed traveling to Florida, listening to music and spending time with her children and grandchildren, who were her pride and joy.

Kelly worked at the NAUS Club as a waitress.



She is survived by her daughter, Megan (Joseph) Moss of Niles, Ohio; two sons, Kyle (Taylor) Testa of Hubbard, Ohio and Nicholas (Courtney Caraway) Testa of Warren, Ohio; three grandchildren, Mason and Savannah Moss and Aubrey Testa and siblings, Patrick duMaire, Cindy (Ron Cramer) Long, Ginger (John) Hutchens, John duMaire, Terri Boeker, Wendy Clark and Joe duMaire. She will also be missed by her very dear friend, Russ Masaitis.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, B.J. duMaire; brothers-in-law, Pepper Long, Rod Winans and Robert Clark and sister-in-law, Janet duMaire.



Per Kelly’s wishes no services will be held at this time.

Cremation has taken place.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.



