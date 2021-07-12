Kelli N. Thompson-Hoolihan, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kelli N. Thompson-Hoolihan, 54, of Warren, Ohio passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.



She was born July 8, 1967, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Curtis and Goldie (Dean) Thompson.



Kelli was a graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School and was employed as a dispatcher at Pantalone’s Towing.

She enjoyed reading, cooking, singing, dancing, watching TV and spending time with her family.



She is survived by her daughter, Kristen K. (Brandon) Thompson-Barrow of Warren, Ohio; son, Daniel P. Hoolihan, Jr. of Warren, Ohio; sisters, Robyn (Robert) Heming of New Castle, Pennsylvania and Sharla Berger-Land of Las Vegas, Nevada; brother, Curtis (Susanne) Thompson-Berger of Snowflake, Arizona; grandchildren, Jaycee, Jaylen, Evelynn, Jai’Cee, Brandon, Jr.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Holli Brison.



No services will be held. Cremation has taken place.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.



