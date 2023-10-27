WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kay Ellen Ballentine, 79 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born June 3, 1944, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Charles A. Jones and the late Frances (Daugherty) Jones.

Kay was a homemaker, enjoyed working in her yard, crocheting, sewing and attending numerous car clubs and shows.

She is survived by her husband, Bruce Ballentine of Warren, Ohio; sister, Frances (Steve) Chermansky; brother, James A. (Barbara) Jones and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Robert Jones, Betty Huling, Phyllis Juillerat, Archer Jones and Jack Jones.

Friends may call from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Monday, October 30, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

