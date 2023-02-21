CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathy L. Agler, 66, of Champion, Ohio passed away peacefully Thursday, February 16, 2023 at her home.

She was born September 13, 1956 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late George Herwig and the late Lucille (Jones) Herwig.

Kathy was a much loved mother and sister, working as a RN at St Joseph Warren Hospital for 30 years until her retirement.

Throughout her life she attended and volunteered in church.

She was very creative, enjoying crocheting and flower-arranging. She loved visiting with her cousin Deb, as well as doting on her beloved golden doodle, Wally.

She is survived by her daughter, Kelly (Will) Good of Bedford, England; sisters, Maggie (Bob) Gillespie of South Carolina and Amy (Nils) England of Maryland and nephews, Christopher Williams, Matthew Williams and Karrick Gillespie.

Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Rev. James Baer will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m., prior to services.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be sent to the American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org) in Kathy’s memory.

