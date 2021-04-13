Kathryn L. Myers, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathryn L. Myers, 103, resident of Shepherd of the Valley Nursing Center in Howland, died early Saturday morning, April 10, at the facility.



She was born December 9, 1917 in Gustavus, the daughter of the late Wallace K. and Dora (Stuber) Hiestand.



Kathryn’s family relocated to the Warren area when she was young and she attended Warren G. Harding High School, graduating in 1934.

She worked for the GE Ohio Lamp plant before she was married. She also worked for the former Fred H. Meyer Jewelers in Warren. She last worked for the Union Savings and Trust Co. in Warren for several years, which she very much enjoyed, retiring in 1978.



She married Harold D. Myers on July 21, 1939. They shared 36 years of marriage and many happy memories together until his passing September 18, 1975.



Kathryn was a former member of the First United Methodist Church in Warren.

She loved to entertain, bake fancy cookies and she made the best chocolate fudge. She also enjoyed old movies, shopping and was an avid Bridge player. Her greatest joy was her family and friends and dancing with her husband at the Carousel Club in Warren, just about every weekend.



She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Adrienne Raidel of Howland, Kathryn Ann (Joseph) Graczyk of Cortland, Larry (Karen) Hiestand of Champion, Laird Hiestand of Kingman, Arizona, Amy Hiestand and David (Candy) Hiestand, both of New Jersey, Jeffrey (Tonda) Hiestand of Hurricane, West Virginia, James (Ronda) Hiestand of Plant City, Florida and Donald Fahndrick of Brookfield and numerous great- and great-great-nieces and nephews.



Besides her husband and parents, Kathryn was preceded in death by three brothers and their wives, Gerald (Florence) Hiestand, Kenneth (Mildred) Hiestand and Dale (Jane) Hiestand and nieces and nephews, Gary (Sherry) Hiestand, Mark Hiestand, Doreen Hiestand Fahndrick, Charlene Hiestand and John Hiestand.



Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 15, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, with the Rev. Donald Barnes officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to services from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Due to the current public health situation, those attending are required to wear a face covering and observe social distancing protocols.



Kathryn will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband in the Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna.



In lieu of flowers the family suggests material contributions be made to support American veterans to the Fisher House Foundation, Inc., 12300 Twinbrook Pkwy, Suite 410, Rockville, MD 20852, in her memory.



Kathryn’s family would also like to extend heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the Howland EMS staff and the 2nd floor staff at Shepherd of the Valley Howland, for all of their caring help in her final days.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kathryn L. Myers please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 14 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.