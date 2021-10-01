Kathryn L. Benton, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathryn L. Benton, 80, of Warren, went peacefully into the arms of her Savior, early Friday morning, October 1, 2021.

Kathryn “Kathy” Loreen Benton was born August 28, 1941 in Warren, the third of three children, to the late Roy A. and Almeda V. (Gardner) Fenton.

She was a 1959 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, the first in her family to graduate high school.

Kathy fulfilled a lifelong dream when she joined the U.S. Navy in 1960. She was a Storekeeper 3rd Class stationed at the U.S. Naval Station at Norfolk, Virginia, for four years. She proudly served her country, earning the good conduct medal and was honorably discharged in 1964.

Kathy worked as a preschool teacher at the Warren Christian School for 30 years, prior to retiring.

She was a longtime member of the First Assembly of God Church in Warren, where she enjoyed singing in the choir. More recently she was a member of the North Mar Church in warren, where she served as a Deaconess and helped with the children’s ministry and food pantry.

Kathy’s passion was her family. She loved well and will be sadly missed by her daughters; Irene (Paul) Kurtz, and Beth (Brian) Drescher, both of Warren. She also leaves behind her three grandchildren; Courtney (Joshua) McFall, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Daniel (Katherine) Drescher, of Chicago, Illinois and Isaac Kurtz, of Pittsburgh. She was so happy to be able to hold her first great-grandchild, Ilana Zoe Drescher, who was born July 14, 2021. She will also be sadly missed by her best friend, Maryann Hayes, and her nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Kathryn was preceded in death by two sisters; Helen Fenton and Irene Harris; a brother, Eber Fenton; and a grandson, Elijah Paul Kurtz.

In keeping with the family’s wishes there will be no funeral services or calling hours. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy contributions can be made to the North Mar Church Benevolent Fund, 3855 E. Market St., Warren, OH 44484, in her memory.

Arrangements for Ms. Benton are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 1, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.