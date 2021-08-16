Kathleen R. Hayes, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen R. Hayes, 74, of Warren, Ohio died Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.

She was born December 6, 1946, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late William Edward Marsh, Jr. and the late Frances Alice (Powell) Marsh.



She was a graduate of Leavittsburg High School class of 1964.

She worked as a medical records data analyst at Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital retiring in 2001.



Kathy enjoyed reading, watching TV, loved cats and word searches. She was also an avid collector of unique candy dispensers.



Left to cherish her memory is her son, Christopher David (Pamala) Hayes of Leavittsburg, Ohio; brother, William E. (Adele) Marsh III; nephew, Mark A. McPherson; niece, Kimberly Ann McPherson; nephew, Scott (Laurie) McPherson; niece, Jessica Marsh; as well as several great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Karen McPherson.



A celebration of Kathy’s life will be held at Jensen’s Flower and Gift, 2741 Parkman Road NW, Warren, OH 44485, on Friday, August 20, 2021, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., please use rear entrance.

The family asks that you use Jensen’s for any memorial flowers.

Monetary donations can be made to Carl W. Hall Funeral Home to help defray expenses.

