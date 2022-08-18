LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Mary Woodyard, 64, of Leavittsburg, OH went to be with our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at her home.

She was born August 22, 1957, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Carl J. and Valeria (Schneider) Cullivan.

Kathleen was a 1975 graduate of Mathews High School and earned her associates degree in business management from Kent State University.

She worked as a manager at Wendy’s in Rootstown for 12 years and for West Communications for seven years. Kathleen enjoyed crafts, stitching, dioramas and knitting.

She was a 43 year member of Delightful Evangelical Church in Southington.

Kathleen is survived by her husband, Thomas “Tom” D. Woodyard of Leavittsburg, Ohio, whom she married August 13, 1977; sons, Daniel Woodyard of Orwell, O hio, Timothy (Ashley) Woodyard of Leavittsburg, O hio, Benjamin (Rebecca) Woodyard of Champion, O hio and Michael (Ami) Woodyard of Gastonia, North Carolina; siblings, Jerry Cullivan, Jackie Satterfield, John, George and Tom Cullivan and Caroline Bollman; and grandchildren, Elijah, Evie, Elsie, Emma, Easton, Luke and Liam.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Joanne Sharpe.

Per Kathleen’s wishes, no services will be held at this time.

Cremation has taken place.

Friends may send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

