BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen “Kathy” Marie Mansfield, 67, of Bristolville, Ohio passed away on December 23, 2021, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born March 4, 1954 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Edward D. and Elsie E. (Belden) Langley.

On April 28, 1972, she married Max A. Mansfield and they spent 46 wonderful years together until his passing on May 25, 2018.

Kathy loved to travel with her sisters and their trip to Paris, Germany and Belgium was a high point in her life.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Brandy Marie (Nathan) Mullen of Warren, Ohio, sister, Mary (Golden) Long of Florida, brother, Dan (Sherry) Langley of CO, sister, Lois McKnight of Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents, beloved husband, Max A. Mansfield, as well as four sisters, Donna Hites, Doris Langley, Ethel Dines and Darla Cleer.

Services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Shirley Frantz will officiate.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Sager Memorial Park next to her husband.