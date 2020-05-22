Kathleen G. Munson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen G. Munson, 61, of Warren, passed away early Thursday, May 21, 2020, at the Addison Health Care Center in Masury after an extended illness.

She was born September 9, 1958 in Warren, a daughter of Ralph and Judith (McBeth) Goldner.

Kathy was a 1976 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School and she attended Kent State University.

She worked for several area restaurants, including Burger King and Kentucky Fried Chicken, over the years. Most recently she worked for Dollar General and Napa Auto Parts.

She married Michael A. Munson, Sr. on March 3, 1978. They shared 42 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He survives her.

Kathy’s hobbies included genealogy and collecting clowns.

Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, whom she dearly loved.

Besides her husband, Kathy is survived by three children, Michelle (Ed Davis) Kundel, of Howland, Michael A. “Tony” Munson, II, of Warren and Alicia (Kenny Newmiller) Munson, of Leavittsburg; a brother, Richard (Laverne) Goldner, of Warren; two sisters, Jackie Starkey and Tammy Kirkpatrick, both of Warren; four grandchildren, Dorian (Makenna), Kaden, Lucy, and Clarice.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Timothy Goldner; a sister, Elaine Janke.

Due to the current public health situation there will be no services or calling hours at this time. A memorial gathering honoring Kathy’s life will be planned at a later date.

Arrangements for Mrs. Munson are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44481.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 24, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.