LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen E. Wilfong, 63, of Leavittsburg, Ohio passed away Friday, July 7, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Kathleen was born June 26, 1960 in Youngstown, OH, a daughter of the late Bill and the late Judy (Palermo) McGuire.

She was a 1978 graduate of Liberty High School.

After high school she attended Choffin Career Center to become a certified Surgical Technician. She went on to do this for 30 plus years, at Northside Hospital and Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Her true passion was cooking and baking. Traveling the U.S and her siamese cat, “Sam” were her other favorites.

She was also an organ donor with Life Banc.

Kathleen will be sadly missed by her husband, Thomas Wilfong; daughter, Jennifer Wilfong; son, Thomas Wilfong, Jr.; sisters, Susan (Ray) Manna and Tina (Ann) Young; cousin who was like a sister, Diane Fossaceca; nephews, RJ, Bill, Nick Rees, Ryan Williams and Mathew Manna, along with a great niece, great nephews and many other family and friends.

Services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at the funeral home.

The family requests that material contributions be made to an animal charity of your choice, in her memory.

