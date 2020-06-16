Kathleen C. Morse, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen C. Morse, 78, of Warren, passed away early Sunday evening, June 14, 2020, at Gillette Nursing Home in Warren.

She was born December 29, 1941 in Kent, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Ralph and Edith (Lamar) Ewing.

After graduating high school and attending college, Kathleen spent her adult life as a homemaker, raising and caring for her family.

She married Norman S. Morse on July 15, 1960. They shared more than 36 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He preceded her in death April 14, 1997.

Kathleen was a former member of the First Baptist Church of Howland and the Cortland First Church of God, where she taught Sunday School for 25 years and was a longtime supporter of the missions. She had also attended Believers Church in Warren. She had a strong faith in God and raised her children to know and love Him.

She enjoyed reading her Bible and also loved to bake. Her family always had lots of desserts in their lunches and at the dinner table.

She is survived by three daughters, Tammy (Douglas) Irwin of Warren, Debbie (Robert) Kruppa of Champion and Rebecca Morse of Warren. She also leaves behind six grandchildren, Robert Irwin of Warren, Liz (Mike) Schulte of Virginia, Robert “Nathan”, Jacob and Joseph Kruppa, of Champion and Kathleen Weaver of Warren and a great-grandson, Silas Schulte.

Besides her husband and parents, Kathleen was preceded in death by three brothers, James, Ralph, Jr. and Donny Ewing and two grandsons.

Private funeral services will be held at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, with Pastor Ron Starcher officiating.

Kathleen will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband in the Oakwood Cemetery, Warren.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 17, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.