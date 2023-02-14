WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Adelaide Schon, 88, of Warren, Ohio passed away Monday, February 13, 2023, at Gillette Nursing Home.

She was born September 9, 1934, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Peter R. Shubert and the late Ella (Robincheak) Shubert.

Kathleen graduated from Warren G. Harding High School and was employed at Packard Electric.

She was of the Lutheran faith and enjoyed being a mother and grandmother. Kathleen was an avid gardener, she enjoyed playing cards, going to casino’s and was an active member of 4H in sewing.

Surviving are two daughters, Cindy (Tony Burk) Stishan of Warren, Ohio and Patti (Walter) Spisak of Painesville, Ohio; four grandchildren, Michelle (Mike) Bottini of Washington, Michigan, Andrea (Chris) Bunce of Imlay City, Michigan, Jacob Wilcox of McDonald, Ohio, Ben Wilcox of Fowler, OH and their father, Ron Wilcox; two great-grandchildren, Lyla and Emily Bottini. Also surviving is a son-in-law, Jim Plutter of Michigan and Florida.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Schon; stepdaughter, Kim Plutter; one brother and one sister.

A private memorial service will be held for family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any material contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 15 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.