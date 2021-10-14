Kathie L. Bolen, Warren, Ohio

October 10, 2021

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathie L. Bolen, 67, of Warren, Ohio passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021, at her home.

She was born June 21, 1954, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Troy and Mildred (Tenney) Daniels.

Kathie attended LaBrae High School and was employed as a cashier at Walmart.

She is survived by her stepdaughter, Gidgette Owen; stepson, Douglas J. Bolen; uncle, Samuel Tenney of Warren, Ohio; companion, Donald Taylor of Girard, Ohio and friend, Christina R. Dixon of Clayton, North Carolina.

No services will be held. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

