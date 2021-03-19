Kathie J. Sanfrey, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathie J. Sanfrey, 65, of Warren, died late Wednesday evening, March 17, at St. Joseph’s Warren Hospital.



She was born August 16, 1955 in Salem, a daughter of Mickey J. and Catherine L. (Votaw) Sanfrey.



Kathie was a 1973 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School. She also attended Kent State University Trumbull Campus and earned an associate degree in accounting.

She spent her adult life as a homemaker, raising and caring for her family.



She enjoyed acting, most notably when she performed in Godspell. She also loved music and enjoyed flowers, gardening and baking. Kathie was a strong willed, determined person, who was always good for a laugh. She will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.



Kathie is survived by her son, Nicholas J. Rossi of Warren. She also leaves behind six siblings, Carol Sanfrey of Warren, Jon (Julianne) Sanfrey of North Carolina, Steven Sanfrey of Howland, Dan Sanfrey of Warren and William (Diane) Sanfrey and Jamie (Jerry) Ketterman, both of Howland.



She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Michael J. Sanfrey.



A time of gathering for family and friends will take place from 5:00 – 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 22, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 21, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.