Katherine P. Lindsey Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Katherine P. Zackeroff Lindsey, 93, of Warren, entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at her home.

“Kay”, as she was known, was born February 15, 1926, in Erie, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Joseph and Nellie (Wasiloff) Panfiloff.

She worked for Packard Electric for 34 years, retiring in 1982.

She enjoyed gardening, crossword puzzles, bingo, slot machines and scratch-offs. She was a very generous and giving person.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Susan (Ed) Pease of Daytona Beach, Florida and JoAnn (Kenneth) Holko of Warren; sons; Paul Zackeroff, Jr. of Okinawa, Japan, Robert (Robin) Zackeroff of Daytona Beach and Gregory (Neryvette) Zackeroff of Melbourne, Florida; stepdaughters, Cindy (Gene) Rider of Bowling Green, Kentucky and Dawn (Dan) Hartson of Green, Ohio; as well as, 19 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her daughters, Karen (Bob) Geisey and Cathy Zackeroff; stepdaughter, Jennifer (Louie) Donathon; first husband, Paul Zackeroff, Sr.; her second husband, Hugh Lindsey; her parents and eight siblings.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, with Pastor Joel Theis officiating.

Interment will take place in the All Souls Cemetery, Cortland.

Katherine’s family would like to extend a special thanks to the MVI Hospice nursing staff for the wonderful care they gave to their mother. Amen.

