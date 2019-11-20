Katherine L. Latimer, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Katherine Louise Latimer, 87, formerly of Warren, ended her long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease, Friday, November 15, 2019, in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

She was born October 27, 1932 in Greene, Ohio, a daughter of the late Harold and Dorothy (Harper) Gardner.

Katherine achieved a Master’s Degree in Education from Youngstown State University and worked as a kindergarten teacher for the Newton Falls Schools for 29 years, prior to retiring.

She married Robert C. Latimer on December 7, 1952. They shared 42 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He preceded her in death April 2, 1995.

Katherine loved caring for those in need, reading, eating out, gardening and traveling. She was happiest when she was helping others, putting together family history books for everyone and spending summer vacations with her family. She will always be remembered for being a strong, independent, smart, thoughtful and determined woman who was a wonderful role model and friend to everyone who knew her.

She is survived by her four children, Karen Ensall of Florida, Mark Latimer of Minnesota, Molly Driver of New Mexico and John Latimer of California. She also leaves behind two brothers, Roger and Lee Gardner; a sister, Jane Deneen; eight grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Besides her husband, Katherine was preceded in death by a son, Robert Latimer.

Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, with the Rev. James F. Baer officiating.

Friends may call 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Friday, November 22 at the funeral home, prior to services.

Katherine will be laid to rest with her beloved husband and son in the Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

Mom, we will miss and love you forever.

In lieu of flowers the family requests material contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, in her memory.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 21 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.