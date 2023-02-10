NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Katherine “Kathy” Ann Paisley, 75, of Newton Falls, Ohio passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Hospice House, following a courageous eight year battle with cancer.

She was born April 4, 1947, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late William Rowland and the late Virginia (Bowen) Rowland.

Kathy graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in Warren, Ohio.

She worked at American Airlines in the reservations office and flew to many destinations including Australia and Japan. Kathy worked at her parent’s grocery store, Rowland Grocery on West Market Street in Warren. She was a member and bookkeeper for the First Congregational Church in Newton Falls.

Kathy was an excellent cook and superb baker. She had a great interest in the Packard Museum of Warren, which was the venue of Bob and Kathy’s recently celebrated 50th anniversary in June 2022. Kathy fought cancer with everything she was given from the caring doctors and nurses at Cleveland Clinic and the Hope Center. Our Kathy never gave up and wanted to travel with Bob. They enjoyed many car shows, entering their ’55 Chevy, Bob meticulously restored. Kathy and Bob were volunteers as guides and members of the Outer Banks Lighthouse Society in North Carolina. They traveled often and took a family trip to Anchorage, Alaska. Kathy enjoyed camping and exploring America with Bob in their 1978 Midas motor home. Kathy loved lighthouses, seashells, butterflies, owls, bunnies and hummingbirds. But most of all, she loved her devoted husband of 50 years and her beloved family and friends. Kathy is now resting in God’s loving care, where there is no more sickness, no more pain. She will be waiting for her soul mate to join her one day.

Memories of Kathy will be cherished by her husband, Paul Paisley of Newton Falls, Ohio, whom she married June 25, 1972; son, Timothy Robert (Heather) Paisley; daughter, Sarah Christine Paisley; her one and only precious granddaughter, Paige Mae Paisley; brother, Bill (Jan) Rowland; sisters, Barb (Dave) Semon, Judi Riley and Patricia (Todd) Lindstrom.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and infant brother, Robert.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 17, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service on Friday.

Interment will be in Newton Township Cemetery, Newton Falls, Ohio.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Outer Banks Lighthouse Society, PO Box 1005 Morehead City, NC 28557, Hospice of the Valley, 979 Tibbetts Wick Road Girard, OH 44420 or The National Packard Museum, 1899 Mahoning Avenue NW Warren, OH 44483, in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

