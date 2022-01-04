CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Katherine Graycar Shellhammer, 92, of Champion passed away on January 2, 2022.

She was born on April 22, 1929, in Warren, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Chester R. Jones and Marie Pence Jones.

On June 12, 1948, she married Joseph A. Graycar. They spent almost 40 years together until his death on August 22, 1987. She married Paul E. Shellhammer on Oct. 6, 1990. He preceded her in death on April 9, 2018.

Although Katherine spent 30 years working in retail at Color Your World, Grants and Kmart, she loved being a homemaker. When she wasn’t playing cards, she loved to bake cookies and play with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her son Lawrence J. Graycar (Shelly) of Champion and daughters Kathie Molnar (John) of West Bend WI and Judith Graycar Wooley (late Edward) of Elyria, Ohio; grandchildren: Kellie Wills (Nathan), Brian Molnar, Christopher Wooley, and Joseph Wooley (Cari); great-grandchildren: Ainsley, Owen, and Everett Wills.

She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband Joseph A. Graycar, second husband Paul E. Shellhammer, son-in-law Edward G. Wooley and brother Harry C. Jones.

A private service will be held at St. William Church.

Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta, OH. Donations can be made to St. William Church, 5411 Mahoning Ave., Warren, OH, in her memory.

Carl W. Hall is honored to assist with the arrangements.