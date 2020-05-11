Breaking News
Katherine Ann Noble, Warren, Ohio

Carl W Hall Funeral Service

May 10, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Katherine Ann Noble, Warren, Ohio - obit
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Katherine Ann “Peachie” Noble, 82, of Warren, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at the Windsor House in Champion.

She was born November 2, 1937, in Warren, a daughter of the late Paul J. and Frances (Letwen) Kelly.

Katherine worked as an Insurance Agent for the C.R. Noble Agency for 25 years.

She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Katherine was also active in the Silver Sneakers at the Q Club.

Surviving are her son, Michael E. (Lisa M.) Morrison, of Garrettsville; her daughter, Kelly A. (Paul E.) Pitzer, of Ravenna; grandchildren, Paul, Emily and Phillip Morrison, Abby (Thomas) Roche, and Molly Green and a great-grandson, Ryan Michael Morrison. Also surviving is her sister, Susan (Ed) Fabry, of Hudson, Ohio and a brother, Daniel L. Kelly, of Hartville; as well as her companion, Walter “Wally” Len.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Conrad R. Noble and a sister, Margaret “Peggy” Ohlin.

Due to the current pandemic, services will be private and Katherine will be laid to rest in the All Souls Cemetery, Bazettta, Twp.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 12, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

