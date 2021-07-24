Katherine A. Baltes, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Katherine A. Baltes, 76, passed away peacefully with her family by her side Thursday, July 22, 2021 after a short illness.



She was born November 8, 1944 to Andy and Katherine (Obradovich) Black and was a lifelong resident of Warren.



Kathy married the love of her life, Art Baltes, on July 21, 1961 and had three children, Katherine, Arthur, Jr. and Randy.



Kathy was known for having her door open to everybody; there was always a pot of homemade chicken noodle soup simmering on her stove and she could crochet a baby blanket in less than two hours. Holidays at Kathy’s house included giant cookie trays, homemade pierogies and a mountain of gifts because she always scored the best deal on everything. Nobody ever left her home hungry or empty-handed. Kathy was the perfect combination of tenacious, fierce, generous and kind. Her loyalty and love for her family and friends was evident in everything she did.



Beyond being a treasure to her family, she was a cornerstone to the Northeastern Ohio community in several ways. Kathy volunteered her time and talent for over 48 years with Trumbull Youth Baseball and Softball. As president for 45 years, she aimed to ensure every child who wanted to play baseball or softball could, by providing helmets and other equipment to athletes who could not afford it. Additionally, Kathy was well-known in the craft community. For over 20 years, she was the owner and operator of Craft Villa in the Eastwood Mall. An early hobby in ceramics transformed into trailblazing events and organizations that connected crafters from all over the tri-state area and beyond.



Kathy did all of this and still managed to read one paperback novel a day.



She is survived by her daughter, Katherine Baltes; son, Arthur (Andrea) Baltes and daughters-in-law, Michele Baltes and Patty Howard. She leaves her grandchildren, Falyn (Adam) Krupsa, Kayla (Kurtis) Brown, Broc (Tiffany) Baltes, Ashley (Corey) Dlouhy, AJ (Cortnee) Baltes, Hallie Baltes and Gavin Lubianetzki; her nephew, Kaz (Kristin) Unalan; niece, Dilara (Sean) Casey and four great-grandsons (soon to be five) to carry on her legacy.



Kathy was preceded in death by her son, Randy Baltes and husband, Arthur Baltes.



Those who knew Kathy would understand that she wouldn’t want any fanfare or fuss made over her departure from this world. Instead, she’d probably tell you to spend some time with those you love by hosting a family gathering and celebrating life.



