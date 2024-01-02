CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karl M. Hileman, Jr., 78 of Cortland, Ohio, passed away Friday, December 29, 2023, at Cleveland Clinic Foundation.

He was born January 11, 1945, in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Karl M. Hileman, Sr. and the late Lucille L. Crawford.

Karl was employed as a material handler at Fisher Body Plant and General Motors in Lordstown.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and attending his grandchildren’s, nieces’ and nephews’ sporting events.

Karl is survived by his wife, Barbara J. (Furlong) Hileman of Cortland, Ohio, whom he married April 24, 1971; son, Rick L. (Stephanie) Hileman of Hudson, Ohio; grandchildren, Jack and Emma Hileman and sisters, Linda L. Mortimer of Ford City, Pennsylvania, Kathie M. Oakman of Mineral Ridge, Ohio and Lydia L. Burger of Niles, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, January 8, 2024, at Harvest Christian Assembly, 8798 East Market Street, Warren, Ohio. Calling hours will be held from 5:00 p.m. until service time.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any material contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741, in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

