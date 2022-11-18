NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen L. Simmons, 57, of Niles, Ohio passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born September 6, 1965, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late George Edward and Georgia Blanche (Hamilton) Brister.

Karen was a lifetime member of the VFW #1090 and the Warren Moose Lodge #186.

She loved her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Warren Simmons of Niles, Ohio; daughter, Kim; son, Justin Brister of Niles, Ohio; brother, George Brister of Brookfield, Ohio and granddaughters, Savannah and Keeley.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her other siblings.

A gathering of friends will take place at the Warren Moose Lodge #186, 674 Main Street, Warren, OH 44483 on Saturday, November 26 2022 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

