Karen L. Kimble, Warren, Ohio

May 16, 2020

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen L. Kimble, 69, of Warren, passed away late Saturday evening, May 16, 2020, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born September 18, 1950 in Paterson, New Jersey, a daughter of the late Leonard and Margaret (Mae) Klapmuts.

Karen worked in banking as a loan clerk for several years, prior to retiring.

She married Robert D. Kimble on May 26, 1973. They shared almost 45 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He preceded her in death on February 24, 2018.

Karen is survived by her daughter, Carey A. (Paul) Westenkirchner, of Southington; a sister, Jean Miller and a brother, Harold Klapmuts.

Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Peggy Zack.

Cremation is taking place and the family will hold a private burial service for Karen and her beloved husband Robert in their home state of New Jersey.

Arrangements for Mrs. Kimble are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren.

