Karen F. Henderson, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen F. Henderson, 76, of Warren, Ohio passed away August 25, 2019 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born August 1, 1943 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Beamus Fogle and Jesse Jones Fogle.

She was a graduate of Newton Falls High School and was employed as a Cook at Community Skilled Nursing Home.

Her favorite hobbies were word search and crossword puzzles.

Karen will be sadly missed by her son, Todd Henderson of Warren, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sons, Marc and Brian Henderson.

Cremation has taken place per Karen’s wishes.

