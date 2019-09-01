Karen Elaine Nation, Windham, Ohio – Obituary

WINDHAM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Elaine Nation, 68, of Windham, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at UH Portage Medical Center.

She was born April 2, 1951, in Ravenna, Ohio, a daughter of the late Eddie G. Qualls and Georgetta Donaldson Qualls.

Karen graduated from Windham High School and was employed as a custodian for many years with the Windham School System.

She was a member of the Higher Praise Covenant Church.

Karen enjoyed listening to gospel music, playing computer games and most of all, spending time with her family.

Karen will be deeply missed by her daughter, April (Gary) Aceto of Warren, Ohio; a son, Lance Qualls of Windham, Ohio; grandchildren, Avery (Stephanie) Qualls, Aaron Qualls, Alexia Goodwin, Caydence Qualls and great-grandchildren, Jaden, Dominic, Cason and Elliana. Also surviving are three sisters, Vivian (Julius) Fann of Windham, Ohio, Betty (Larry) Stephens of Warren, Ohio, Judy (Marvin) Wicker of Windham, Ohio, along with two brothers, David Earl (Hazel) Qualls of Warren, Ohio and Michael Qualls of Cleveland, Ohio. Also, several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Melvin E. Nation on April 14, 2014 and a brother, Eddie Qualls, Jr.

Funeral services will be held at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 6:00 p.m., where Pastor Everett Whiteside will officiate.

Calling hours will be two hours prior to the service from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., at the funeral home.

Karen will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio.

The family requests that material contributions be made to the Higher Praise Covenant Church, 857 North Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44483, in her memory.

