Karen E. Kaczmarek, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen E. Kaczmarek, 65, of Warren, died early Monday morning, September 27, 2021, surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous eight year battle with cancer, at her sister’s residence.

She was born October 14, 1955, in Ashtabula, a daughter of the late Paul R., Sr. and Catherine (Zanko) Parnell.

Karen was a giving, generous lady and shared those gifts through her work in various ministries with the Salvation Army for more than 40 years.

She enjoyed ceramics, crafts and giving of herself to others. One of her greatest joys was children and doing anything she could to put smiles on their faces. Karen was a kind, gentle, loving person, always concerned for others before herself. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many and will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Karen is survived by her two children, Christian A. (Jennifer) Kaczmarek, of Lake St. Croix Beach, Minnesota and Victoria S. (Kyle) Veney, of Lordstown; she also leaves behind a brother, Steven (Rachel) Parnell and a sister, Constance J. Ball, both of Warren and two grandchildren, whom she adored, Avery and Dustyn.

Besides her parents; she was preceded in death by three brothers, Paul, Jr., Michael and Lyle Parnell.

In keeping with her wishes there will be no funeral services or calling hours.

In lieu of flowers Karen’s family asks that you honor her memory and do a random act of kindness.

Arrangements for Ms. Kaczmarek are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

