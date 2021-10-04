Karen Ann Kish, West Farmington, Ohio

WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Ann Kish, 67, of West Farmington, Ohio passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021, at her home.

She was born July 19, 1954, in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of the late Guido D. and Sylvia (George) Rondini.

Karen was a homemaker. She enjoyed playing Bingo, shopping, drinking diet coke, and had a Coca Cola collection.

She is survived by her son, Steve Kish of Kinsman, OH; daughters, Stephanie Kish of Florida and Kerry Kish of Middlefield, Ohio; mother, Sylvia (George) Rondini; siblings, Jean, Michael, Steve, Patty and Joey; many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren; ex-husband, Stephen Kish; and special friend and neighbor, Ellen.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Kish.

No services will be held. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Friends and family may send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.