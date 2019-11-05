Karen A. Young, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen A. Young, 71, of Howland, Ohio passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving son and daughter.

She was born October 12, 1948, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Luther Fred Lee and the late Martha Jane (Evans) Lee.

Karen graduated from Warren G. Harding High School and was employed as a dental assistant for 17 years.

She was a member of the North Mar Christian and Missionary Alliance Church and a former member of the First Baptist Church in Warren, where she sang in the choir and served as the church secretary. Karen was a member of the Beta Zigma Phi Sorority, Kappa Sigma Chapter which is a social organization that supports charitable events.

She drove school bus for Howland Township and enjoyed golfing and was a 4H grandmother. Most of all, she loved spending time with and serving her family.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Christina (Richard) Nichols of Howland, Ohio; her son, Robert Adam Young of Vienna, Ohio; two granddaughters, Taylor Desiray Nichols and Autumn Nicole Nichols. Also surviving are a sister, Linda L. Bailey; a brother, Edward Earl Lee both of Sevierville, TN; along with a half-sister, Debbie Reemsnyder of Michigan.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert A. Young.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at the North Mar Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, 3855 East Market St., Warren, with Pastor Myron Daum officiating.

Friends may call from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home and also one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church.

Interment will be in the Crown Hill Burial Park.

The family requests that material contributions be made to the North Mar Christian & Missionary Alliance Church, 3855 East Market St., Warren, OH 44484.

Condolences may be sent at carlwhall.com.

