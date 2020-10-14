Justin S. Gratton, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Justin S. Gratton, 40, of Niles, Ohio died on Friday, October 9, 2020, at his home.

He was born October 25, 1979, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Daniel P. Gratton and the late Jean (White) Gratton.

He most recently worked for Infocision and was a veteran of the United States Army.

Justin is survived by his father, Daniel P. Gratton of Warren, Ohio and stepbrother, Aaron Briggs of Youngstown, Ohio.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Cheryl Gratton and grandparents.

No services will be held at this time.

Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

More stories from WKBN.com: