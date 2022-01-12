SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Junior Ray Waid, 90, of Southington, Ohio, passed away Friday, January 7, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born June 10, 1931, in French Creek, WV, the son of the late Ray Waid and Genevieve (Allman) Waid.

Junior retired from Copperweld Steel Company in 1993, after 41 years of service as a crane operator.

He enjoyed camping, bluegrass festivals, hunting, family and friend gatherings. He was loved by many and known as a jokester. Junior was always willing to lend a helping hand to others and never met a stranger.

Junior is survived by his wife, Mary Ann (Burr) Waid; daughter, Deborah Reeder; son, Charles Waid; granddaughter, Shelley Waid; grandson, David (Dani) Waid; four great-grandchildren, Luke, Austin, Maddison, and Mason; sisters-in-law, Sally Waid and Loretta (Robert) Ryan; brother-in-law, Russell Burr; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James E. Waid; sister-in-law, Betty Burr and son-in-law, Terry Reeder.

Services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Mitchel Meadors will officiate.

Friends may call from 6:00 PM to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home and also one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

Interment will be in Southington Graham Cemetery, Southington, OH.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.