LEAVITTSURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – June Ella (Wiseman) Watson of Leavittsburg, Ohio, fell asleep and woke up in the presence of Jesus on Thursday March 2, 2023 after a long and fulfilling life.

June was born on March 8, 1933 to Benjamin Wiseman and Lenora (Stuckey) Wiseman in Taylor County, West Virginia.

Born on a farm during the Great Depression, she knew the meaning of a hard day’s work. She had two sisters and a brother and together they made beautiful music for the Lord.

In 1950, at the age of 17, she married Howard Watson. As a young couple with their first child, they moved to Ohio where they had two more children and raised their family.

They both played music at church. Howard passed in 1993 and June never remarried.

June retired from Delphi Packard Electric after more than 30 years of service. She volunteered at church in the music and children’s ministries.

Her faith in God was very important to her and she took her kids and grandkids to church. June attended Otterbein United Methodist Church for many years.

June loved her family unconditionally and always saw the best in them. She treasured time with each one and found great joy in blessing them with gifts, hugs and meals. Her house was the family gathering place at Christmas and her grandkids made many of their favorite childhood memories in her home.

Her family loved her homemade fudge and chocolate pie. June loved good deals and garage sales and she was particularly proud of the big TV she bought for only 45 dollars. She was funny, spunky and full of one-liners that kept her family laughing. She was a strong and independent woman and insisted on staying in her own home until the end.

Some of June’s favorite pastimes were bingo and computer games, visiting casinos, watching classic TV and westerns, listening to country music, spending time with her loving nieces and nephews and attending the Gospel Sing “Singing in the Hills.”

June and Howard were the proud parents of three children who survive them, Howard Jr. (Deanna) of Cortland, Donna (Joseph) of Lowellville and Colin (Stacy) of Niles. In addition to her children, June is survived by her sister, Margaret Gilmore; sisters-in-law, Edna Shockey and Wanda Watson; grandchildren, Brie, Lora, Andrew, Keri, Rebecca, Emily, and Allison; 15 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild and her beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Dorsey; sister, Lena; two nephews and a great nephew.

She will be missed and remembered affectionately by family, friends and loved ones.

June’s family would like to express sincere gratitude to her granddaughter, Keri, who was a special help at the end of her life and to the staff of Trumbull Regional Medical Center, especially her nurse Brandon, for their care as she transitioned to her home in heaven.

A graveside service will be held at the Rowan Upper Memorial Cemetery in Mabie, West Virginia on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 12:00 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 7 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.