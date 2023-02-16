WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – June Frances Kimpel, 94, passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren, Ohio.

She was born on June 30, 1928, in Canton, Ohio, to Carl, Sr. and Maymie (Phillips) Ostling.

She lived most of her life in Champion Township, graduating from Champion High School in 1946.

June was a good listener, patient, principled and open-minded. She was always frugal to herself but generous to others. She had an appetite for vocabulary and was well-liked by everyone.

Her close friends, whom she called the ‘Women’s Group’, met monthly at local restaurants, a routine that lasted 50 years.

She was retired from the Trumbull County Welfare Food Stamp Department.

As a charter member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Champion, she provided acts of service as their organist/pianist, participated in their women’s group and the choir and kept up with the grounds keeping for several years.

June leaves behind her children, Diane Elser of Wilmington, Delaware, Karen McCoy (Gary) of Woodstock, Georgia and Craig Kimpel of Stuttgart, Germany; daughter-in-law, Jacquie Nail Kimpel of Las Vegas, Nevada; sister, Shirley Hill (Jim) of Newton Falls, Ohio; brother, Carl Ostling, Jr. (Carole) of Minneapolis, Minnesota; three grandchildren, two great-granddaughters and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dean Richard Kimpel and her son, Dean Rector Kimpel.

A celebration of life is being planned for this summer.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to St. John’s Lutheran Church, 5734 Mahoning Avenue, Warren, OH 44483.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

