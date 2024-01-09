GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – June Frances Hahn, 91, of Girard, OH passed away on Monday, January 8, 2024, at Shepherd of the Valley.

She was born July 23, 1932, in Roanoke, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Vaden and Cora (Gay) Grove.

On September 24, 1955, she married Wayne L. Hahn, and they spent 34 years together until his passing in 1990.

June was a graduate of Weston High School, in Weston, West Virginia. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Warren, a former member of the Trumbull Travelers, and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

She enjoyed playing cards, bingo, and camping.

Surviving are her daughters, Jill (Gary) Boley of Brookfield, Ohio and Joyce (Chuck) Wills of Mohnton, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Jessica (Kevin) Simmons, Kyle Wills, Melissa Wills and Tim Wills; and great-grandchildren, Lillian, Corbin, and Finley Simmons.

In addition to her parents, and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Marshall Grove; and granddaughter, Jennifer Boley.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.

The family requests that material contributions be made to a charity of your choosing, in her memory.