June E. Rush, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – June E. Rush, 70, of Warren, passed away Tuesday evening, September 22, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Health Center in Warren.

She was born February 22, 1950 in Youngstown, the daughter of Anthony and Ethel (Koran) Castrucci.

June was a 1968 graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

She worked for several years in housekeeping for the former Warren General Hospital and St. Joseph’s Health Center, prior to retiring.

She married James W. Rush on September 19, 1975. They shared 45 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He survives her.

June was a former member of Believers Church in Warren.

She enjoyed crocheting and needlepoint. Most of all June enjoyed spending time with her family, whom she dearly loved.

Besides her husband, June is survived by two children; Lawrence Rush and Tammy (Aaron) Rush, both of Warren and a brother, James Castrucci, of Niles.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren, with Pastor James Dittmar officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to services from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home.

June will be laid to rest in the Pine Knoll Cemetery, Warren Township.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 25 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

