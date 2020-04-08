June C. Holbrook, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – June C. Holbrook, 75, of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Community Skilled Health Care Centre.

She was born March 2, 1945 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Charles Thomas and the late Gertrude (Goodman) Holbrook.

June worked at the Boyd’s Kinsman Home where she lived and also worked at Fairhaven Workshop of Champion.

She like coloring, going for walks and eating good food.

Left to cherish her memory is her brother, James (Deborah) Holbrook of Warren, Ohio; sister, Virginia Holbrook of Warren, Ohio and nieces and nephews, Melissa (Nick) Frolick, Kevin (Tarina) Holbrook, Gloria (Herb) Simpson, Diane (Chris) Bicking, Tom (Karen) Holbrook, Mike (Zella) Holbrook, Russell (Cathy) Holbrook and Clester (Davina) Holbrook.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Raymond and Clester Holbrook, Sr. and Preston Porter.

A private service will be held.

June will be laid to rest at Pine Knoll Cemetery.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.

A special thank you goes out to the staff and residents of Boyd’s Kinsman Home where she lived for over 30 years and also to the staff of Cedar Creek “Imperial” nursing home, and Community Skilled Nursing for their care.

