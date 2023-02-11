WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – June B. Roller, 95, of Bradenton, Florida, formerly of Warren, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at The Sheridan at Lakewood Ranch Assisted Living.

She was born June 10, 1927 in New Middletown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Albert L. Baun and the late Miriam A. Sipe.

On June 20, 1953, she married Elmer A. Roller; they shared ten years of marriage until his passing on September 22, 1963.

June graduated from Capital University and worked as an elementary school teacher at Warren City Schools for 34 years.

She was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Elisa (Paul) Williams of Bradenton, Florida; granddaughter, Morgan (Mitch) Benson; grandson, Jared P. Williams and great-granddaughters, Mikayla Benson and Mila Benson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elmer A. Roller and sisters, Vera (Orville) Lueck, Hazel (Karl) Kollus and Ruth Baun.

Services will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., where Pastor Eugene Koene will officiate.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday until service time at the church.

Interment will be in Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown, Ohio.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 140 Cherry Avenue NW, Warren, OH 44485, in June’s memory.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 13 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.