June A Sprague, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – June A. Sprague, 81, of Leavittsburg, Ohio passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Concord Care Center of Hartford, Inc.

She was born November 24, 1938, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Charles L. and Mildred (Burton) Brown.

On September 7, 1957, June married Vernon Sprague, Jr. They have shared 62 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

June was a co-founder of Compassionate Ministries, where she worked tirelessly alongside her husband for at risk youth in Trumbull County and attended Warren First Church of the Nazarene.

June’s loving memory will be carried on by her husband, Vernon Sprague, Jr. of Leavittsburg, Ohio; daughter, Vicki Sprague of Warren, Ohio; sons, Vernon “Butch” (Margaret) Sprague III of Jacksonville, Florida and Douglas C. (Robyn) Sprague of Warren, Ohio; sister, Frances Bailey of Leavittsburg, Ohio; grandchildren, Jeremy, Brent, Benjamin, Carson and Carter and great-grandchildren, Trey, Olivia and Tyler.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Tena; two brothers and three sisters.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Warren First Church of the Nazarene, in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

