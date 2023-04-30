WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julius “Chuck” Iklodi, 83, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Gillette Nursing Home.

He was born November 28, 1939 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Julius Iklodi and the late Ann (Lucas) Iklodi.

Chuck worked as a realtor at Zamarelli Realators.

He was also was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force.

Chuck was an avid sports enthusiast and liked to play golf. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his son, David Iklodi of Tampa, Florida; daughter, Susan (Mick) Movsesian of Wadsworth, Ohio; sister, Christine (William T.) Clark of Vienna, Ohio and grandchildren, David II, Allison, Matthew, Madilyn and Michael.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marsha L. Iklodi.

Services will be held at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., where Pastor Bill Carter will officiate.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Chuck will be laid to rest in Howland Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that people make donations to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306, in his memory.

