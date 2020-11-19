Julia T. Clark, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julia T. Clark, 96, of Warren, Ohio died Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at her home.

She was born July 1, 1924, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Falco and Antoinette (Yovita) Testa.

On January 21, 1951, she married James E. Clark. They shared 49 years of marriage and many wonderful memories until his passing May 3, 2000.

Julie retired in 1995 from Trumbull Memorial Hospital after 26 years of service.

She was of the Catholic faith and loved her family dearly.

She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, crocheting, baking, cooking and tinkering. Julia was also an avid Cleveland Indians fan.

She is survived by her daughter, Janet Cook of Southington, Ohio; sons, Anthony J. (Ursula Haggerty) Clark of Howland, Ohio and Robert F. (Diann) Clark of Howland, Ohio; son-in-law, Carl Letscher of Virginia Beach, Virginia; grandchildren, Jason Letscher, Christina (Ashley) Creef, Christopher (Laura) Cook, Braden (Lindsey) Cook, Gina Ronyak, Rob Woolf, Jr., Robert (Natalie) Clark, Jr., Melissa Clark and Kaleena Clark; and great-grandchildren, Jayden Mitchell, Ashton Creef, Dominic Ronyak, Hannah Woolf, Taylor Clark, Riley Clark and Robby Clark.

In addition to her parents and husband, Julia was preceded in death by her daughter, Connie Letscher; sisters, Catherine DiFrancesco, Mary Thompson and Lucy Strole; brothers, Anthony Testa Taylor, Edward Kelly and Connie Testa; son-in-law, Paul Cook and grandson, Michael Haggerty.

Services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Fr. Christopher Cicero will officiate.

Friends may call from 9:00 -11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at the funeral home prior to services.

Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta Township, Ohio.

Due to the current mandate by the state of Ohio, face masks are required and social distancing should be observed.

