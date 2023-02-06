LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julia D. Pazel Cook, age 92, of Leavittsburg passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Trumbull Regional Hospital in Warren.

She was born on September 7, 1930, in North Lima to the late Frank and Elizabeth Pazel.

Julia was a homemaker who loved gardening and caring for her grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Cook, who passed away on September 25, 2012; daughter, Holly Cook; great-granddaughter; three brothers and three sisters.

Julia is survived by her daughters, Judy (Don) Reider of Lordstown, Crystal (Stephen) Palac of Vienna and Paulette (Dave) Nyitrai of Leavittsburg; 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

A graveside service and interment will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Meadow Brook Memorial Park, 1211 State Road NW, Warren, OH 44481.

