Julia Chambers, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julia Chambers, 27, of Youngstown, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital of Youngstown.

She was born December 14, 1993 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Tom Knepper and Jody Johnson.

She worked as a cashier at Best Oil of Youngstown.

Julia enjoyed drawing and had a love for animals.

She is survived by her aunt, Karen Knight and her husband, Robin, of Crestview, Florida; mother, Jody Johnson of Warren; father, Tom (Lori) Knepper; daughter, Riley Parnell; son, Nicholas Smith; paternal grandmother, Cathleen (Jon) Stacy; sister, Angela Knepper; brother, Tommy Knepper; brothers, Mathew Knepper and Mikey Johnson; sisters, Caitlin Johnson and Shania Mechling and nieces and nephews, Eric, Natalie, Annova and Aras.

There will be no services at this time; arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 4 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.