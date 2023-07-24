WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julia A. Shively, 103 of Warren, Ohio passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Windsor House, Champion with her family at her side following a very brief illness.

She was born December 24, 1919 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late John and Anna (Drinco) Hatala.

She married E. Dale Shively on July 8, 1944 and shared 54 years together until his passing on April 16, 1999.

Julia was employed at the General Electric Trumbull Lamp and then a stay at home mom/homemaker.

She was a long time member of the Tod Avenue Methodist Church.

Julia enjoyed reading, playing cards, camping and shelling at the beach while wintering in Florida.

She is survived by her son, Roger (Naomi) Shively of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho and daughter, Debbie (Ron) Jones of Newton Falls, Ohio; granddaughter, Jill (Thomas) Gulling of Newton Falls, Ohio; grandson, Keith (Jennifer) Jones of Lordstown, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Lauren, Jacob, Cameron, Allison, Ashley and Kyle; great-great grandson, Steel and nieces and nephews.

Julia was preceded in death by her spouse, E. Dale Shively; her parents, John and Anna Hatala; three brothers, Joseph Hatala, John “Lefty” Hatala and Peter Hatala and five sisters, Emma Hatala, Mary Hatala, Helen Kent, Delores Manofsky and Ann Patrone.

Private services were held and interment took place at Oakwood Cemetery.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Windsor House for their compassionate care.

The family requests that material contributions be made to the charity of their choice.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home handled the arrangements.